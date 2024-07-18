Azerbaijan, Romania intend to enhance strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bucharest hosted another round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Romania.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the delegation of Romania by Foreign Ministry State Secretary Ana Cristina Tinca, News.Az reports.During the political consultations, the sides discussed the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania, the current state of and prospects for development of cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian domains, and within international organizations, as well as the strategic energy and transport projects implemented with Azerbaijan’s initiative and participation.The two exchanged views on preparations and the upcoming work for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this November. They noted that this prestigious event would open up new opportunities for enhancing cooperation between the two countries.Fariz Rzayev highlighted the situation in the region in the post-war period, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards the establishment of lasting peace in the region, the landmine problem in the liberated territories and the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out there.The parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues, as well as other topics of mutual interest.During the visit, Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev also met with other Romanian officials, as well as addressed the event held with representatives of think tanks.

News.Az