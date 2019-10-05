Azerbaijan, Russia closely co-op in education, humanitarian fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Russia closely cooperate in the field of education and humanitarian sphere, Russian expert, candidate of political sciences, senior lecturer of Saint Petersburg State University, Russia, Galina Niyazova told Trend.

She said that Azerbaijan pays great attention to the preservation and development of the Russian language in the entire post-Soviet space.

“The statistics on the study of the Russian language in Azerbaijan is a proof of that,” she noted. “Russian is studied in more than 300 secondary schools in Azerbaijan and taught in higher educational institutions of the country. These are very high indicators, and of course, it is positively assessed in Russia. At the same time, the number of Azerbaijani students in Russian universities is increasing annually.”

Niyazova added that since its independence, Azerbaijan has established itself as a state pursuing a policy of sovereignty, based on its national interests.

“World powers want to cooperate with Azerbaijan, where balanced domestic and foreign policy is pursued by the country’s leadership,” she said. “As a result of the far-sighted state policy, Azerbaijan has taken a worthy place in the global political arena. At the same time, the status of a secular Muslim state opened up opportunities for the country to act as a link between the East and the West.”

“Azerbaijan, thanks to natural resources and the Contract of the Century, has achieved more than any other of the former Soviet republics,” she noted. “It is obvious that no project is possible without Azerbaijan’s participation in the region.”

She added that bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have been developing dynamically over many decades, obviously, not only at the level of interaction between the heads of two states but also peoples.

“Good-neighborly relations have led to good results in the field of cooperation, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian fields, the military-technical sphere,” she said. “I believe that the existing potential of our countries will increase and expand in the future, and this will positively affect the implementation of joint projects aimed at the development of the region.”

Niyazova noted that the strengthening of friendly dialogue between Russia and Azerbaijan is the result of serious diplomatic work carried out at the bilateral interstate level over many years of cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az