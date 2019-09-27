Azerbaijan, Russia discuss military-technical cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku has hosted the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, AzerTag reports.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan for Logistics, Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov highlighted the current state and prospects of military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

The parties reviewed the current state of military-technical cooperation and determined the main areas of activity for 2020.

Following the meeting, the “Protocol of the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation” was signed.

News.Az

