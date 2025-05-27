Azerbaijan's banking sector grew by 11% this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Total assets of banks in Azerbaijan reached 54,607.1 million manat in January-April of this year. This is 11% more in comparison with the same period of last year, News.Az reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, during this period, the total liabilities of the sector were 47,625.5 million manat, and the balance capital was 6,981.6 million manat. This is 11% and 10.4% more, respectively.

In the reporting month, the credit portfolio of banks increased by 0.8% or 219.4 million manat and amounted to 28,096.5 million manat. 53.2% of the credit portfolio (14,952.7 million manat) fell to business loans, 31.1% (8,747.6 million manat) to consumer loans and 15.7% (4,396.2 million manat) to mortgage loans.

The share of overdue loans in the total loan portfolio (including non-banking financial institutions and credit unions) decreased by 0.1 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to 1.7%.

News.Az