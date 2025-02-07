Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry highlights key priorities for 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs held an extended board meeting on Friday, led by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Ministry and heads of structural divisions, News.Az reports.

The event saw discussions of the work carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 2024 in line with the foreign policy course set by the President of Azerbaijan, the key priorities for 2025, bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues, economic, climate and humanitarian diplomacy, international assistance efforts, diplomatic activity in the post-conflict period, efforts on protecting the rights and freedoms of Azerbaijani citizens abroad, the organization of the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In conclusion, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave relevant assignments on the issues discussed.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/02/17389-1738948686.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

News.Az