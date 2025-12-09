Azerbaijan's President meets Slovakia's PM one-on-one

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava on Tuesday to discuss opportunities for deepening cooperation in all areas.

The sides praised the development of the Azerbaijan–Slovakia strategic partnership, expressing confidence that Fico’s visit to Azerbaijan last year and Aliyev’s visit to Slovakia would make a significant contribution to the expansion of bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They hailed the high level of political relations between the two countries, noting the broad opportunities for deepening cooperation in other areas.

Fico congratulated President Aliyev on his achievements in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, the Azerbaijani president emphasized that Baku would continue its efforts to ensure regional peace.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the participation of a Slovak company in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

