Azerbaijan's president outlines conditions for signing peace treaty with Armenia

"To date, the text of the peace treaty consisting of 17 paragraphs has been fully agreed upon. Azerbaijan is not putting forward any additional conditions here. Our conditions are known to Armenia; they are not new. We have been putting forward these conditions for a long time. However, we have not received any serious response from Armenia to date. What do they consist of? First, the OSCE Minsk Group must be dissolved," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press conference with German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state added: "The second issue concerns the Armenian constitution. There is a reference to the Armenian act of independence in the Armenian constitution. This is an integral part of that constitution. It contains a provision about the unification of Azerbaijan's legal and historical territory with Armenia, and this is considered an open territorial claim against us. Therefore, the removal of this clause from the Armenian constitution is our legitimate demand. Once these two conditions are met, there will be no obstacles to signing the peace treaty. As they say, the ball is in Armenia's court. If Armenia genuinely wants to sign a peace treaty, it must accept these two legitimate conditions of Azerbaijan."