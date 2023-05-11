Azerbaijan says Armenia is further aggravating situation
10 May 2023 21:08
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Incident
Starting from the morning of May 11, the Armenia armed forces making the situation even more tense, from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar using mortars subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took necessary adequate retaliatory measures.