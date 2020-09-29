Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan says Armenian’s Uragan multiple launch rocket system destroyed

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan says Armenian’s Uragan multiple launch rocket system destroyed

The 'Uragan' multiple launch rocket system of the Armenian Armed Forces has been destroyed, said Colonel Vagif Dargahli, chief of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service. 

"Units of the Azerbaijani army continue their counteroffensive operations: A few minutes ago, units of the Azerbaijani army destroyed the 'Uragan' multiple launch rocket system of the Armenian armed forces in the Khojavend (Martuni) direction of the front line," he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      