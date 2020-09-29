Azerbaijan says Armenian’s Uragan multiple launch rocket system destroyed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 'Uragan' multiple launch rocket system of the Armenian Armed Forces has been destroyed, said Colonel Vagif Dargahli, chief of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service.

"Units of the Azerbaijani army continue their counteroffensive operations: A few minutes ago, units of the Azerbaijani army destroyed the 'Uragan' multiple launch rocket system of the Armenian armed forces in the Khojavend (Martuni) direction of the front line," he added.

News.Az