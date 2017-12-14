Azerbaijan Security Service: 16 terrorists eliminated while showing armed resistance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eighty-six members of terrorist organizations and illegal armed groups operating outside Azerbaijan were arrested as a result of operative and investigative measures taken by the State Security Service in recent years.

The State Security Service’s public relations department said this in response to APA’s inquiry about the results of anti-terror measures taken in recent years.

Sixteen terrorists, who committed an armed resistance, were eliminated in a countermeasure taken in line with the law, noted the public relations department.

Based on the materials collected by the State Security Service, courts decided to deprive 258 people of Azerbaijani citizenship.

News.Az

