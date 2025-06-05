Azerbaijan seeks membership in UN Tourism Commission for Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has officially submitted its candidacy for membership in the UN Tourism Commission for Europe for the 2025–2029 term.

The announcement was made by Kanan Guluzade, Acting Head of the State Tourism Agency's Office, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Guluzade emphasized the significance of this move for the country.

"Nine countries are candidates for 5 positions in the commission. Along with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Greece, and other countries are also participating in this election. We hope that as a result of the voting to be held today, Azerbaijan will be elected as a member of the commission for 2025-2029."

Guluzada added that Azerbaijan is currently developing tourism products in various new directions: "One of the most priority directions is related to the liberated territories. There is great interest in these regions, and Azerbaijan will increase its efforts to attract European tourists in this direction."

News.Az