Azerbaijan sees over 30 growth in air passenger traffic in 2024

Azerbaijan's air travel saw a significant surge in 2024, with 2,892,977 passengers flying in the first 10 months of the year, marking a 30.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

During this time, Azerbaijani travelers flew to 41 countries, a rise of seven countries or 20.5% more than in 2023, News.Az reports, citing the country's State Tourism Agency.Notable destinations included Russia, which saw 778,664 passengers (up 26.9%), followed by Türkiye with 740,651 passengers (up 16.1%) and the United Arab Emirates, which experienced a 38.1% increase with 336,041 passengers. Other top destinations included Georgia (up 37.1% to 167,872), Saudi Arabia (up 8.4% to 97,790), and India, which saw a dramatic 4.2-fold increase with 88,345 passengers. Italy and Qatar also saw remarkable growth, with passenger numbers rising 92.7% to 53,132 and 94% to 51,879, respectively.While most destinations saw increases, there was a 20% decline in travel to Uzbekistan, with 42,240 passengers recorded.In October alone, Azerbaijan saw 281,080 air travelers, a 22.6% increase compared to the same month in 2023. Of those, travel to Russia rose by 23.4%, with 83,888 passengers making the journey.

