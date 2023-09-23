Azerbaijan sends fuel to Khankandi from Ağdam by SOCAR vehicles (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan sends fuel to Khankandi from Ağdam by SOCAR vehicles (PHOTO)

Fuel was sent from Ağdam to Khankandi, News.az reports.

2 vehicles of SOCAR full of fuel head to Khankandi.

Fuel will be delivered to the address via Ağdam-Asgaran-Khankandi road.

Note that a working group was established under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev in order to solve social, humanitarian, economic, and infrastructure matters in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Some measures have been taken by the Working Group since September 20, 2023.

On September 22, 2023, the Ministry of Emergency sent 2 trucks containing 40 tons of food and sanitary products and 2 trucks full of bread for Armenian residents via the operating Ağdam-Asgaran-Khankandi road;

Tent camps for 1000 people were set up in Ağdam, Fuzuli and Kalbajar by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in order to provide Armenian residents with first aid and food. Police, military personnel and civilian workers are providing first aid and appropriate support on the ground to Armenian residents.

