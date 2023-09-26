Azerbaijan sends gasoline and diesel fuel to Khankendi - Presidential Administration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Urgent measures are continuing to resolve social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and meet the needs of Armenians living there, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

2 vehicles with 38 tons of gasoline and 16 tons of diesel fuel have been dispatched on September 26, 2023 to satisfy the needs of kindergartens, emergency medical and firefighting services for combustive and lubricating materials.

News.Az