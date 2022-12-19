Azerbaijan sends next batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan sent a humanitarian cargo consisting of electrical equipment and medicine to Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi wrote on his Facebook account, News.az reports.

"The next humanitarian cargo, organized jointly with the Azerbaijani business, is leaving for Ukraine - generator equipment and 600 kg of medical aid kits for the Kherson Oncology Hospital," wrote Ambassador.

News.Az