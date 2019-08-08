Azerbaijan sends note of protest to Bulgarian Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

A note of protest in connection with the visit of Bulgarian MPs Valeri Simeonov and Yordan Apostolov on August 6-7 to the occupied Azerbaijani region - Nagorno-Karabakh and the meeting there with the representatives of the illegal, separatist regime was sent by the Azerbaijani embassy in Bulgaria during the meeting, which was held at the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, Trend reported citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“The illegal visit of MP Simeonov, notorious for his pro-Armenian position, is the third in a row,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. “As a result of an unauthorized visit in 2016, he was included in the "list of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories".

As in case of other illegal visits of foreign citizens to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, MP Apostolov will be also included in the "list of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories", the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

