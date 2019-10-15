Azerbaijan sends protest note to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has sent a protest note to Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on expressing concern over the illegal participation of the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin, in the "event" organized on October 11, at the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, APA's Moscow bureau reports citing Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

"In the protest note it was requested from Russia express reaction to the provocative statements and speeches that undermine the high-level cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation voiced by Konstantin Zatulin at the mentioned event against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, as well as requested to clarify the details of as whom Konstantin Zatulin visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and who has financed the visit.

Moreover, in the protest note is emphasized the importance of the appropriate assessment of Constantine Zatulin's statements that contradict Russia's political position on the ongoing settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno Garabagh, distort historical facts, and justify Armenia's aggressive policy," the statement reads.

Note that the deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin, attended the "forum" entitled "Cooperation for Justice and Peace - Friends of Artsax" held in occupied Azerbaijani territories on October 11.

News.Az

News.Az