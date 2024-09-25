Azerbaijan, Serbia mull military-technical relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday held a meeting with Serbia’s Assistant Defense Minister for Material Resources Nenad Miloradovic.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az. Weapons and equipment displayed at the booth of the state company Yugoimport SDPR of Serbia were inspected.During the meeting, the parties stressed that relations based on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia are at a high level and emphasized the importance of further developing joint military cooperation.They also discussed the current state of relations and prospects in the military-technical field.

News.Az