Azerbaijan set to increase living wage next year

The living wage forecast for 2024 in Azerbaijan has been announced.

The corresponding indicator is reflected in the draft consolidated and state budgets of Azerbaijan presented by the Ministry of Finance, News.Az reports.

According to the law “On the cost of living in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024”, the cost of living for the next year in the country is set at AZN 270 ($158), for the working population - AZN 287 ($168), for pensioners - AZN 222 ($130), and for children AZN 235 ($138).

