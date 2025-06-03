Azerbaijan set to launch 10 solar, wind plants in first phase of green energy drive

“With a total investment of 2.7 billion US dollars, the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan’s installed capacity is expected to reach 33.7 percent by 2027. Our plan is to increase this figure to 38% by 2030 and to 42.5% by 2035. In the next five years, over 6 GW of green energy capacity will be developed — both onshore and offshore — with 4 GW intended for export. At least 1 GW of approximately 6 GW renewable potential of the Nakhchivan region — another Green Energy Zone alongside the liberated territories — is also earmarked for export,” the minister emphasized.

He stated that in line with the strategic vision of the President of Azerbaijan, to position the country as a leader in green energy production and cross-border transmission, large-scale “green energy corridor” projects are now underway, spanning the Caspian Basin, Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe.

"In the near future, these corridors will carry not only green electricity, but also green hydrogen, and enable data transmission via fiber-optic cables," the minister said.

"Today, Azerbaijan is opening a new strategic chapter — a green chapter — in the development of the Caspian region as a global energy hub. Over the next two years, we will complete the first phase of green energy development, with the commissioning of 10 solar and wind power plants,” Shahbazov added.