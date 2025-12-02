Azerbaijan sets 2026 dates for Novruz, Ramadan, Eid al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has officially approved the 2026 dates for major national holidays, the government announced on December 2.

Novruz will be celebrated from March 20 to 24, 2026. Ramadan will fall on March 20–21, 2026. Eid al-Adha is set for May 27–28, 2026, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, confirming the official holiday schedule for next year.

