Azerbaijan sets 49 poll stations in 37 countries ahead of presidential elections - MFA

To safeguard voting rights of Azerbaijani people residing abroad or on long-term foreign missions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking necessary measures for the upcoming unscheduled presidential elections on February 7, 2024, News.az reports.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan's diplomatic posts and consulates produced and submitted voter lists to the Central Election Commission. These lists cover Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 and up who live outside the country or are on long-term foreign missions.

In accordance with the Republic of Azerbaijan's Election Code, voting will take place at diplomatic missions and consulates with more than 50 registered voters.

"Based on the information provided to the Central Election Commission to organize overseas elections, a total of 49 polling stations have been set up in 37 countries.

The special presidential elections for the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled to take place in line with the local time zones of the countries from 08:00 to 19:00 at diplomatic missions where polling stations are established, will kick off at our embassy in the People's Republic of China and wrap up at the Consulate General of the United States in Los Angeles," noted the ministry.

News.Az