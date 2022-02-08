Azerbaijan: Several modular hospitals under construction in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of six modular hospitals continues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, said Araz Nasirov, head of the strategic analysis department of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI).

He made the remarks at an event on the topic of "Financing of MHI, information technologies, and payment systems," News.Az reports.

According to the agency representative, the construction of a modular hospital has already been completed in Shusha city.

"Currently, the process of building modular-type hospitals in Aghdam, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Zangilan, and Gubadli is ongoing. Large hospitals will appear in each of these districts in the future," Nasirov added.

News.Az