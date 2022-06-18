Azerbaijan shares data on daily coronavirus cases
- 18 Jun 2022 13:33
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174492
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-shares-data-on-daily-coronavirus-cases-5 Copied
Azerbaijan has registered 26 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,985, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Saturday.
As many as 6 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,51. To date, 9,715 people have died of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.
The number of active cases in the country stands at 118.
So far, 6,936,343 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.