Azerbaijan shares data on daily coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 26 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,985, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Saturday. 

As many as 6 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,51. To date, 9,715 people have died of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. 

The number of active cases in the country stands at 118. 

So far, 6,936,343 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.


