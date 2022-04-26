Azerbaijan shares data on daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, 25 recoveries over the past 24 hours, News.azreports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792 521 with 782 675 recoveries and 9707 deaths.

Treatment of 139 others is underway. A total of 6 801 484 coronavirus tests has been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az