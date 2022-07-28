Azerbaijan soon to provide 500 martyrs’ families, war veterans with houses, apartments

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 500 martyrs’ families and war veterans will be provided with private houses and apartments in Azerbaijan in the next two months, Vugar Behbudov, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Social Services, told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that a total of 1,500 martyrs’ families and war veterans will be given private houses and apartments by the end of 2022.

Behbudov added that it is planned to provide some 160 war veterans with new cars.

News.Az