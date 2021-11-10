Azerbaijan starts execution of amnesty declared in connection with Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has started the execution of the Amnesty Act, adopted in connection with November 8 - Victory Day, News.Az reports citing the country's Justice Ministry.

According to the ministry, a round table on the topic “Another manifestation of the state's humane policy dedicated to the Amnesty Act” with the participation of media representatives will be organized in the administrative building of the Ministry of Justice on November 11.

On November 5, the Azerbaijani parliament approved a bill on the declaration of amnesty in connection with Victory Day. The document will cover a total of 16,000 people, including 3,000 people who will be released from the unserved part of the sentence.

Institutions for serving sentences, bodies of inquiry, or preliminary investigation were ordered to ensure the application of the amnesty within four months from the date of entry into force of the document.

News.Az