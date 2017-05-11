Azerbaijan starts exporting “Yalguzag” sniper rifle

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan starts exporting sniper rifles “Yalguzag” sniper rifle, Minister Yaver Jamalov told APA.

According to the minister, several foreign countries have ordered “Yalguzag” sniper rifles. At present, work is underway to fulfill the orders.



Jamalov said that the Border Troops of Azerbaijan have also been provided with ordered “Yalguzag” sniper rifles.



Jamalov noted that “Yalguzag” surpasses many other rifles in terms of its technical and tactical capabilities. “Yalguzag” rifle which fires the 7.62×51mm NATO round used by the Azerbaijani Land Forces, has been created by local experts.

News.Az

