Azerbaijan strongly rejects and condemns France’s unacceptable statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday strongly rejected and condemned the statement issued by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on measures taken in response to further provocations of the Armenian armed forces illegally stationed in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“Despite the fact of occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan and recognition of this fact by 4 resolutions of the United Nations Security Council demanding full, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of occupying forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, France’s engagement with maintaining results of occupation and status quo in the region rather contributing to a just solution of the conflict based on international law during its co-chairmanship to the OSCE Minsk Group in 1997-2020 is well-remembered,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

“In this regard, we consider today's statement of France, who doesn’t ever abandon its previous policy in the current post-conflict situation, on the measures taken in response to provocations of the Armenian armed forces illegally stationed in the Karabakh region as the support to the remnants of the occupation,” the statement said.

The ministry noted that France’s, who was distinguished by its anti-Azerbaijani position and statements during the 44-Day War, remained outside of peace-building efforts in the region in the post-conflict situation and made statements that only had a negative impact, engagement in making statements in support of separatism and further isolating itself from the region is well-known.

“Stance of France demonstrates that this country does not learn from the current situation in the colonial regions that it faces today and continues its previous behavior and policy in this regard. French officials, National Assembly and the Senate are even more active than Armenia with the issuance of statements and documents against Azerbaijan,” said the ministry.

“Islamophobic and anti-Azerbaijani policy of France, and its unacceptable interference in our internal affairs, shows that far France is from the region, better region will be,” the ministry added.

News.Az