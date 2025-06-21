Azerbaijan, Syria discuss development of bilateral ties, regional security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Transitional Government Assad Hassan Al-Shibani.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Istanbul, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The two sides exchanged views on the restoration and development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Syria, as well as the current challenges on the regional security agenda.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the resumption of the operations of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Damascus after a long pause marks the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations. He stressed the importance of expanding political dialogue, as well as economic and humanitarian cooperation with Syria.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan supports the establishment of stability and lasting peace in Syria and is ready to participate in the country’s reconstruction process while continuing its humanitarian assistance.

He also welcomed the lifting of unilateral sanctions against Syria, noting that such steps would support the country's recovery and regional integration.

The importance of maintaining mutual cooperation and solidarity within regional and international organizations was highlighted.

The two sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

They expressed concern over the escalation in the region resulting from the Israel-Iran confrontation, and underlined the importance of resolving the situation through diplomatic means.

News.Az