Azerbaijan takes part in Canada's multicultural festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Karabakh Azerbaijani Language School and the Azerbaijani Students’ Association of Canada represented Azerbaijan at a multicultural festival held at the Parliament in Ottawa, Canada’s capital.

According to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the festival gave representatives of various nations an opportunity to showcase their traditions and cultural heritage, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Communities from Türkiye, Mexico, China, Peru, Jordan, Palestine, Morocco, India, Ukraine, and many other countries took part in the event. The Azerbaijani stand drew significant interest from visitors.

The stand featured books on Azerbaijan, traditional clothing, and souvenirs, while attendees received detailed information about the country’s rich cultural heritage, history, and traditions.

News.Az