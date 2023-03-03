Azerbaijan: Ten more families relocated to Aghali village of liberated Zangilan

The next stage of the “Great Return” to the village of Aghali of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, took place, News.Az reports.

In this stage, 20 families (94 people) were resettled in Aghali village.

Another group of residents, consisting of 10 families (50 people) was relocated on February 28, and the other 10 families (44 people) on March 3.

Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Fuad Huseynov said that a total of 86 families (420 people) have been so far relocated to the Aghali village as part of the “Great Return” program.

The village residents will be provided with jobs by appropriate institutions in accordance with their professional qualifications and skills.

News.Az