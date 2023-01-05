Azerbaijan to allocate nearly 440 million manats for increasing minimum monthly wage

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 440 million manats will be allocated to increase the minimum monthly wage in Azerbaijan, Anar Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a briefing held in connection with the Order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding additional measures for improving the social well-being of the population, News.Az reports.

The deputy minister noted that the increase in the minimum wage will cover 440,000-450,000 people working in the public sector.

