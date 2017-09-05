Azerbaijan to appoint trade representatives in embassies, consulates

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on ensuring the activities of trade representatives in the country’s embassies and consulates in foreign

APA reports that according to the order, offices will be established in order to ensure the activities of trade representatives in embassies and consulates of Azerbaijan in foreign countries.



Trade representatives and their offices are to be part of the structure of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, and the number of employees and the staff schedules of the offices of trade representatives are to be approved by the Ministry of Economy upon the agreement of the Ministry of Finance.



Under the order, appointment and dismissal of employees of trade representatives’ offices shall be carried by economy minister. The material-technical and financial support of trade representatives’ offices shall be carried out by the Ministry of Economy.



The Cabinet of Ministers shall within a month approve the regulations on a trade representative and his/her office, and the structure of the office, as well as to develop a bill providing exemption of trade representatives from income tax and submit it to the Azerbaijani President.



The Cabinet of Ministers shall within a month develop proposals on providing service passports to employees of trade representatives’ offices and their family members and submit them to the Azerbaijani President.



The Cabinet of Ministers shall within two months draft a bill on making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on “Civil Service” in order to ensure the activities of trade representatives and employees of their offices as civil servants and submit it to the Azerbaijani President.



The Cabinet of Ministers shall within three months prepare proposals on bringing the acts of the Azerbaijani President in line with this decree and submit them to the President.

News.Az

