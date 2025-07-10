Azerbaijan to commission about 10 new schools in its liberated areas

Nearly 10 schools are expected to open in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories starting from the 2025–2026 academic year.

The announcement was made by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev during the “Certification 2025: Professional Teacher – Quality Education” event held at ADA University, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that new schools are expected to open in Khankendi, Aghdam, Zangilan, and other regions.

