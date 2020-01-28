Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to compile list of food products with high risk of coronavirus

Relevant structures will compile a list of food products that considered to be particularly risky and allow virus transmission, and the food market will strengthen control over this issue.

Report informs that the Cabinet of Ministers decided at today's meeting. 

News.Az


