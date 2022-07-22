Azerbaijan to continue implementing self-employment programs for martyrs’ families, war veterans

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, about 8,000 family members of martyrs and war veterans have been involved in the self-employment programs in Azerbaijan, the country’s minister of labor and social protection of the population told journalists, News.Az reports.

Minister Sahil Babayev said that the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population held meetings with 19,000 family members of martyrs and war veterans on employment issues to assess their capabilities for active employment.

He noted that the implementation of self-employment programs covering agriculture, services, manufacturing and other areas will continue in Azerbaijan this year as well.

“A total of 2,500 people have also been permanently employed as part of cooperation with relevant agencies and active social employment projects,” the minister added.

News.Az