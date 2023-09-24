Azerbaijan to ensure departure of Armenian armed forces personnel from Karabakh region, says Ministry of Internal Affairs

Azerbaijan to ensure departure of Armenian armed forces personnel from Karabakh region, says Ministry of Internal Affairs

Azerbaijan to ensure departure of Armenian armed forces personnel from Karabakh region, says Ministry of Internal Affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the agreement reached on September 20, Azerbaijan will ensure the departure of the Armenian armed forces personnel, who have been disarmed and demobilized, from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the direction of Lachin-Khankendi and Kalbajar-Basarkechar, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told News.az.

According to the Ministry, buses and private vehicles will be used to ensure their passage.

News.Az