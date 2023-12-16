Azerbaijan to ensure polling stations with video conferencing and communication equipment

+ ↺ − 16 px

In connection with the extraordinary presidential elections to be held on February 7, 2024, on December 15 of 2023, the first meeting of the working group established to provide reliable and stable technical means was held in the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security (SSSCIS). SSSCIS, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azebaijan, Central Election Commission, Delta Telecom LTD, Ultel LLC and R.I.S.K. held the first meeting of the working group consisting of representatives of the company, the State Service of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

The issues of providing polling stations with reliable, stable videoconference and communication equipment based on the lists to be determined by the Central Election Commission were discussed at the meeting.

At the meeting, it was decided to take appropriate measures and hold regular discussions related to the elections.





News.Az