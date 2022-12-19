Azerbaijan to exempt foreigners from paying compulsory state social insurance fee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreigners or stateless people in Azerbaijan will not need a work permit in order to work in local IT companies, it was reflected in the amendment proposed to the Migration Code which was discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising, News.az reports.

At the same time in accordance with the amendment proposed to the law "On social insurance", foreigners and stateless people will be exempted from paying the compulsory state social insurance fee in Azerbaijan.

News.Az