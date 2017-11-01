Azerbaijan to hold business forum on commercialization of science

+ ↺ − 16 px

A business forum titled “Role of Private Sector in Commercialization and Development of Science” will be held in Azerbaijan on March 1-2, President of Azerbaija

The forum will be held with joint organizational support of the National Academy of Sciences, Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, and the American Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports.

The purpose of holding the forum is to expand business activities of scientific institutions of the National Academy of Sciences and develop science.

News.Az

