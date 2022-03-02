Azerbaijan to hold next "Kharibulbul" music festival in May

Azerbaijan to hold next "Kharibulbul" music festival in May

The “Kharibulbul” international folklore festival will be held in May in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Maryam Gafarzade, head of the media and communication department of the Culture Ministry, told journalists, News.Az reports.

The event will be organized by the Culture Ministry, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Shusha City State Reserve.

Gafarzade said the “Kharibulbul” festival will be the first significant event of the “Year of Shusha” declared in Azerbaijan.

On May 12, 2021, Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, hosted the “Kharibulbul” music festival. After 29 years, Shusha, the cradle of ancient culture, welcomed its natives and guests again.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the “Kharibulbul” festival organized on Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha.

