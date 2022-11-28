Azerbaijan to hold tourism summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ‘Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2022’, organized by the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan to discuss development trends in the tourism sector, will be held on December 8, News.az reports citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

The event will include discussions within four panels on the "State policy and market regulation in the tourism sector: main directions and approaches in Azerbaijan’, ‘Tourism development in liberated territories’, ‘Marketing activities in main target markets’, and ‘Current situation and plans in tourism industry".

News.Az