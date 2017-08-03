Azerbaijan to host 13th World Scout Youth Forum and 41st World Scout Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is preparing to host one more grandiose international event.

The 13th World Scout Youth Forum is to be held in Gabala on August 7-10 and the 41st World Scout Conference in Baku on August 14-18 with the support of the Azerbaijan Scout Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Azerbaijan Republic. These will be the biggest scout event ever held in the Eurasian zone.

The conference to be attended to managerial staff and members of the World Scout Organization is expected to involve 1500 scouts from 157 countries, high-ranking state representatives of participant countries and public figures.

The event will be attended by the state and government representatives of Azerbaijan, parliamentarians and famous public representatives.

The 13th World Scout Youth Forum will discuss such issues as leadership potential of the youth, their active civil stance, the impact of the scout movement on the global changes and program exchange among participant countries.

The 41st World Scout Conference will be held at the Baku Congress Center and Heydar Aliyev Center. The main topic of discussion will include the future development of scout organizations, the strategy of their formation, as well as election of the chairman and managerial board for the years to come.



The Azerbaijan Scout Association holds the best essay competition among journalists to highlight the event. The best essay will receive a valuable present from the Steering Committee of the event.

News.Az

