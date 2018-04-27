Azerbaijan to host meeting of Council of heads of CIS states' interior ministries

+ ↺ − 16 px

A regular meeting of the Council of CIS Interior Ministers will be held in Azerbaijan, during which it is planned to transfer the chairmanship of this organization to Azerbaijan, AzVision reports.

The issue was touched upon during the meeting of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tajikistan Hasan Mammadzade with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan, Colonel-General Ramazon Rahimzoda, the embassy said in a message.

During the meeting, it was stressed that the existence of sincere friendly relations in the political sphere between the two countries will help to raise economic and trade relations to a higher level.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the issues of improving the legal framework of relations between the two countries, the solution of migration problems of citizens of Azerbaijan and other issues.

News.Az

