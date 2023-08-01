Azerbaijan to host next meeting with representatives of Armenia minority of its Karabakh region

The next meeting with representatives of the Armenian minority of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region will be held in Yevlakh city of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing Trend.

The proposal for this meeting hasn't come from any third country.

Initial discussions were held regarding the reintegration of the Karabakh region's Armenian residents into Azerbaijan under the country's Constitution and legislature.

Azerbaijani MP Ramin Mammadov was designated as a point person for contacts with the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.

To that end, on March 1, 2023, in Azerbaijan's Khojaly city, at the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan [under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], Mammadov held a meeting with the representatives of the Karabakh region's Armenian residents.

As a follow-up to the meeting held in Khojaly and the further invitation presented on March 13, the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposes once again to hold a meeting in Baku in the first week of April for the purpose of the reintegration of the Armenian representatives of Karabakh as well as to discuss the implementation of infrastructure projects in the region, but the Armenian side refused these proposals.

