Azerbaijan to host World Environment Day in 2026

Azerbaijan will host the World Environment Day in 2026, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Inger Andersen has announced.

“First of all, I would like to share great news: Azerbaijan will become the global host of World Environment Day in 2026. This is an important event that Azerbaijan has approached with initiative. The whole world will turn its eyes to Azerbaijan to host this significant event on June 5, 2026. This is a great initiative and we are very pleased about it,” she said.“Besides, we are very pleased to participate in several joint activities, as you may have noticed. We are also working with Azerbaijan on electric mobility, supporting its efforts on climate issues, and focusing on climate and weather response systems and adaptation financing. We have also begun discussing support for protected areas under the Global Environment Facility. My recent visit to Shirvan National Park was just one example of the excellent work we are doing to conserve its biodiversity,” Andersen added.

