Azerbaijan to launch project for creation of digital twin technology

Azerbaijan is set to implement a project focused on developing a digital twin system, said Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Fariz Jafarov, News.Az reports.

He underscored that the implementation of this system will accelerate digitization in the economy.

“An action plan will be formulated. The digital twin system will enable the visualization of the city in a 3D format, with comprehensive infrastructure information displayed on the map. A detailed action plan will be executed to create a digital twin platform,” Jafarov added.

News.Az