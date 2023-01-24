Azerbaijan to nominate Shusha for ECO’s tourism capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of Azerbaijan's Chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in 2023, the country’s Shusha city will be nominated for the organization’s tourism capital in 2026.

This was announced by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the ECO in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, a decision was made to transfer ECO’s chairmanship to Azerbaijan.

