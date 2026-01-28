Azerbaijan to promote patriotism in child policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is preparing to strengthen state policy on child welfare by formally including patriotic education and protection from harmful information among its national priorities, according to a new draft law discussed in parliament.

The proposed “Law on Child Rights,” reviewed at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Human Rights Committee, expands the goals of state policy concerning children. The draft emphasizes not only the protection of children’s rights and freedoms but also their moral, cultural, and civic development — including education in patriotism, citizenship, peace-minded values, and respect for national traditions, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Under the current legislation, state policy focuses on ensuring children grow up in proper living conditions, receive modern education, and develop into responsible citizens. Programs supporting children are implemented through national and local initiatives, with participation from both state institutions and other legal or private entities.

The new draft law broadens these objectives. It lists key priorities such as guaranteeing equal opportunities for all children, preventing discrimination, providing social protection for children in difficult life situations, forming legal awareness among young people, and safeguarding children from information that could harm their health or development.

The document also outlines the state’s core responsibilities in protecting child rights. These include improving legal frameworks, designing child-focused government programs, developing education, healthcare, and social service institutions, and expanding infrastructure for children’s development and leisure.

Special attention is given to returning children from social care institutions to families, guardianship, foster care, or adoption where possible, as well as preventing unnecessary placement in institutional care. The draft also stresses professional standards for specialists who regularly work with children in schools, medical centers, social services, cultural and sports institutions, and correctional facilities.

In addition, the proposed law highlights efforts to prevent violence against children, early marriage, and discrimination, while ensuring accountability for those who violate children’s rights. It also introduces stronger state oversight mechanisms in the field of child protection.

If adopted, the legislation will modernize Azerbaijan’s child rights framework, combining legal protection with educational and moral development — including a structured approach to raising children in a patriotic and socially responsible spirit.

